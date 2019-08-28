Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 11,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after buying an additional 846,791 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 290,557 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3,550.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 273,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,289,000 after buying an additional 265,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,587,000 after buying an additional 239,590 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,560. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.57. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $103.65 and a one year high of $132.13. The company has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.19.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.49.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley bought 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,292.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Harrington sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,867,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

