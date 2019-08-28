Elastic Reaches One Day Volume of $33,450.00 (XEL)

Elastic (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Elastic has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Elastic has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $33,450.00 worth of Elastic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019427 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000145 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001118 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastic

Elastic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. Elastic’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for Elastic is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastic’s official website is www.elastic.pw . Elastic’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . Elastic’s official message board is talk.elasticexplorer.org

Buying and Selling Elastic

Elastic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastic using one of the exchanges listed above.

