eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Purchased by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,502 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.39% of eGain worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 36.2% during the second quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth $1,625,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGAN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,579. eGain Corp has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $202.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, SVP Promod Narang sold 22,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $181,879.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,547.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 29,650 shares of company stock valued at $238,070 in the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

