EchoLink (EKO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $285,827.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.11 or 0.04883426 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00041252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

