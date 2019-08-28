Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Ebix has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of EBIX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,800. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.47. Ebix has a 1-year low of $33.87 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.79.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.41 million. Ebix had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ebix will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ebix news, major shareholder Fondation Rennes sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $2,010,604.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,163,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,325,313.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $4,916,033 over the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ebix from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebix in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ebix from a “c+” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

