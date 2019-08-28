Dynamic (DYN) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $557,058.00 and $21,369.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,222.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.83 or 0.01836935 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.44 or 0.03006746 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00711974 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00771301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00489987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,769,409 coins and its circulating supply is 14,769,410 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

