Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Dunkin Brands Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dunkin Brands Group has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

