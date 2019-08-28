Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Dunkin Brands Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Dunkin Brands Group has a payout ratio of 55.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.
Dunkin Brands Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,844. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12-month low of $61.69 and a 12-month high of $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DNKN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.11.
In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock worth $10,123,627. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunkin Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunkin Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.