Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) EVP Sells $1,816,200.00 in Stock

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DUK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,072. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.97.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 37.9% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 455,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,349,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.