Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Shares Up 3%

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE)’s stock price shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52, 4,557 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 110,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96.

Get Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.