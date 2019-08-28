Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.42

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.42 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 239180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $531.91 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Dorian LPG had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,202.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ltd Bw sold 75,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $689,900.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622,028 shares of company stock worth $15,222,494. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.