Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Update

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICB remained flat at $$13.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $402.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.00 and a beta of 0.38. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $197.22 million during the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Donegal Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

