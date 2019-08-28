Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Dollar General by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $126.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.31. 107,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $98.08 and a one year high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

