DMarket Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Million (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. DMarket has a market cap of $4.72 million and $158,602.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for about $0.0829 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

