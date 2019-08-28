Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) Short Interest Update

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 124,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.39 million during the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

