Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 33.50 ($0.44), 48,990 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 560% from the average session volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34 ($0.44).

The firm has a market cap of $28.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.98.

In related news, insider Richard Bungay acquired 8,000 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, with a total value of £2,400 ($3,136.03). Also, insider Richard Ross sold 114,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35), for a total value of £30,876.12 ($40,345.12).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort, which completed Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients, as well as adrenal insufficiency.

