Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237,981 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.91% of Discover Financial Services worth $470,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,983,000 after buying an additional 199,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,609,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,408,000 after buying an additional 76,252 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,425,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $174,910.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.29. 91,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

