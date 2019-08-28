Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MIDU) shares rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33, approximately 606 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $557,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Mid Cap Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

