DIMCOIN (DIM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $112.00

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. DIMCOIN has a market capitalization of $695,706.00 and $112.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00247396 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.01292336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00093518 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021553 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN’s launch date was June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

