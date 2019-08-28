Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $434.42

Dialight Plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $434.42 and traded as high as $340.00. Dialight shares last traded at $340.00, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 339.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 434.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $113.22 million and a PE ratio of -1,151.67.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

