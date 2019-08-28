Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,939,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,734 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 17,346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,672 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,099,000 after purchasing an additional 231,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,095,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 31,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 916,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,954,000 after purchasing an additional 82,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 99,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,202. The company has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $176.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.