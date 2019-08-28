DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Trading Up 17.3%

Shares of DGSE Companies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) were up 17.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 237,624 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 60,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised DGSE Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE)

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

