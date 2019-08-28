DeviantCoin (DEV) Price Up 18.6% This Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $137,984.00 and approximately $600.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

