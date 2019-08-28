Dether Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One Dether token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. Dether has a market cap of $294,572.00 and approximately $303.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $516.63 or 0.05052612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000151 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

