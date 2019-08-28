Dent (DENT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.24 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Cobinhood, Lykke Exchange and Liquid. Dent has a total market capitalization of $37.79 million and $1.24 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dent has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00247100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01288054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00092749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Allbit, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, Liquid, Fatbtc, BitForex, LATOKEN, Lykke Exchange, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bitbns and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

