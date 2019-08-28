Delphy Price Tops $0.0355 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Delphy token can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx and ABCC. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $96,531.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00249974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.01306415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00020183 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00094407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s genesis date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,691,423 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

