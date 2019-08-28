DEEX Price Down 18.4% This Week (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, DEEX has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. DEEX has a total market capitalization of $435,193.00 and approximately $2,946.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004029 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001314 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.