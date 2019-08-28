Decimated (DIO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $135.00

Decimated (CURRENCY:DIO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Decimated has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Decimated token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and ABCC. Decimated has a market cap of $255,353.00 and approximately $135.00 worth of Decimated was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.05 or 0.05100783 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Decimated Token Profile

Decimated is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Decimated’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,149,055 tokens. Decimated’s official message board is www.decimated.net/category/updates . Decimated’s official Twitter account is @decimated_game . Decimated’s official website is www.decimated.net . The Reddit community for Decimated is /r/decimated_game

Buying and Selling Decimated

Decimated can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decimated directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decimated should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decimated using one of the exchanges listed above.

