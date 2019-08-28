DATA (DTA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $261,249.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. DATA has a total market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $261,249.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022270 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA was first traded on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,487,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Huobi, UEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

