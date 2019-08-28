Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

DHR traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.45. 27,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $145.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $2,846,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,202 shares of company stock worth $25,175,829 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

