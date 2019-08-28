Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

DHR traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. 1,468,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,271. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

