Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.25.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 19th.
DHR traded up $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $139.49. 1,468,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,271. The firm has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Danaher has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
In other news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $145,480.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.52 per share, with a total value of $348,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.