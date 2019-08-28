Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.99

Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.99 and traded as high as $7.10. Daktronics shares last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 11,214 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $268.57 million, a PE ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

In other news, Chairman Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,248,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 610,975 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daktronics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,138,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 199,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Daktronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,786,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,701,000 after purchasing an additional 161,219 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Daktronics by 15.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 980,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 133,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daktronics by 92.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 76,868 shares during the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

