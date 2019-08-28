Daejan (LON:DJAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5,370.00

Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,370 ($70.17) and last traded at GBX 5,420 ($70.82), with a volume of 5044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,490 ($71.74).

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.21 million and a P/E ratio of 7.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,563.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,706.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 71 ($0.93) dividend. This is a boost from Daejan’s previous dividend of $35.00. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Daejan’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

