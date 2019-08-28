Cube Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $562,742.00 (AUTO)

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Cube token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CPDAX and OKEx. Cube has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $562,742.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cube has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00247622 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.01289646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019831 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00093355 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021555 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . The official message board for Cube is medium.com/@cubeintel . The official website for Cube is cubeint.io

Buying and Selling Cube

Cube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, BitForex and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cube using one of the exchanges listed above.

