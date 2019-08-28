CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,137,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 10,124,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Cascend Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.80. 96,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,843. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CSX has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

