CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Down 27.4% in August

CSW Industrials Inc (NASDAQ:CSWI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the July 15th total of 105,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,339.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 145.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.49. 31,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,758. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock has a market cap of $982.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. CSW Industrials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.