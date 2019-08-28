CryptoPing (PING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $135,461.00 and $6.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00247675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.01290541 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021430 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing launched on May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

