Cryptojacks (CJ) Market Cap Achieves $41,562.00

Cryptojacks (CURRENCY:CJ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last week, Cryptojacks has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Cryptojacks has a market capitalization of $41,562.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Cryptojacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptojacks coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cryptojacks Profile

Cryptojacks (CJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX13 hashing algorithm. Cryptojacks’ total supply is 406,568,581 coins. Cryptojacks’ official Twitter account is @CryptoJacksCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptojacks is cryptojacks.com

Cryptojacks Coin Trading

Cryptojacks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptojacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptojacks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptojacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

