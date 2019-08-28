CrypticCoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, CrypticCoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. CrypticCoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $57,192.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00478847 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120862 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00049863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000534 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CrypticCoin Profile

CRYP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

