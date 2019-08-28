Cryptaur (CPT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $49,740.00

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $49,740.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,517,747,134 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

