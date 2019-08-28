CryCash Trading Up 512.5% Over Last Week (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 375.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000770 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. In the last seven days, CryCash has traded 512.5% higher against the dollar. CryCash has a market capitalization of $348,903.00 and approximately $37,057.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash (CRYPTO:CRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,667,936 tokens. The official website for CryCash is crycash.io . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash

Buying and Selling CryCash

CryCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

