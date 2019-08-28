Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.56. 82,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.31 and a one year high of C$16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.43.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.19.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.