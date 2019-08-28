Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Shares Down 2.2%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.71), 11,466 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 16,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

The firm has a market cap of $158.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 29.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 188.04.

In other Creo Medical Group news, insider Charles Spicer acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £20,050.20 ($26,199.14).

Creo Medical Limited develops and sells instruments for surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. The company is developing instruments for endoscopy through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation. It offers Speedboat RS2 instrument for endoscopic submucosal dissection.

