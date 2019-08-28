Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0921

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000899 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, CoinBene, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00034420 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002249 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,236,324 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Mercatox, IDEX, CoinBene, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin, LBank and COSS.

