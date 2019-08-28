Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.61

Shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as low as $9.66. Crawford & Company shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $523.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.