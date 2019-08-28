Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Stake Lessened by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crane were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 563.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In other Crane news, Director James L. L. Tullis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Lavish sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $56,134.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,763.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Crane from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Crane stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $841.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.30 million. Crane had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.