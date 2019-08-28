Couchain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 35.9% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $18,708.00 and approximately $20,608.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $478.70 or 0.04911307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Couchain

COU is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,441,106,075 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

