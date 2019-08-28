Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Coty (NYSE:COTY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.
NYSE:COTY traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 511,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Coty has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Several brokerages have commented on COTY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coty to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.54.
Coty Company Profile
Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.
