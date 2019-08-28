Costco Wholesale Co. Shares Climb 0% Following July Same Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales climbed 5.6% in the month of July. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.04.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,568.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $292.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.63 and a 200 day moving average of $250.62. The company has a market cap of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $293.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,343,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,868,305,000 after purchasing an additional 508,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,924,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,645,326,000 after purchasing an additional 518,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,379,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,685,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,036,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,227,757,000 after purchasing an additional 386,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,879 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,273,437,000 after purchasing an additional 211,017 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

