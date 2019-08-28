Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Up 6%

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)’s stock price shot up 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.59, 2,275,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 133% from the average session volume of 977,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZZ. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Cosan by 233.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cosan by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth $114,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cosan by 33.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

