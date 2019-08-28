Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,200 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Corporacion America Airports stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 255,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,946. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65. Corporacion America Airports has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.10 million, a P/E ratio of 129.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.50. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $412.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporacion America Airports will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corporacion America Airports

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

